Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Given New GBX 135 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 135 ($1.68) in a research report released on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Aurrigo International in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Aurrigo International Price Performance
About Aurrigo International
Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.
