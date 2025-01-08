Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.65. Aware shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 62,644 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aware in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Aware Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aware by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aware by 28.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aware during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

