B. Riley Cuts Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Price Target to $11.00

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $699.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $10.49.
Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 210.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.