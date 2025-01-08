Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 424.58 ($5.30) and traded as high as GBX 461 ($5.75). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 453.70 ($5.66), with a volume of 1,317,132 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 500 ($6.24) to GBX 575 ($7.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.38, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 446.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 425.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, insider Leo Quinn sold 317,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.59), for a total value of £1,420,478.08 ($1,772,053.49). 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

