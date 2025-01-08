Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 558.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,224 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,404,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,608,000 after purchasing an additional 447,768 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,639,000 after purchasing an additional 278,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

