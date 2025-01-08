Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in S&P Global by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after buying an additional 225,370 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $27,170,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 47,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $491.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.43.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

