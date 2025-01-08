Bank of New Hampshire Has $368,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 125,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Finally, Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $175.61 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.10 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.42.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

