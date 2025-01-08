Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 30 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in McKesson were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 127,542.9% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in McKesson by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2,143.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.71.
In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MCK stock opened at $585.34 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.25. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
