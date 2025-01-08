Bank of New Hampshire Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $78.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

In other news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

