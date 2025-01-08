Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,025 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. Atb Cap Markets cut Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $45.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

About Baker Hughes



Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

