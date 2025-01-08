Bank of New Hampshire Sells 200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Mondelez International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,446,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.81 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.