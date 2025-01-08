Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Holdings Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZK. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,989,000 after purchasing an additional 126,352 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 59,907 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Stephens boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

