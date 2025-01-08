Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.0 %

TGT opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.