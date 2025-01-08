Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $9.39. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 4,552 shares.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.