Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.69 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 95.80 ($1.20). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.21), with a volume of 157,017 shares.

BEG has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 148 ($1.85) to GBX 150 ($1.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £154.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,735.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 93.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40,000.00%.

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider Graham McInnes sold 137,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £126,224 ($157,465.07). 26.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

