Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Bezant Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,694,375 shares trading hands.

Bezant Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Bezant Resources

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.