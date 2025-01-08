BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
