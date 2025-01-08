BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given “Underperform” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 705.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,027 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
