BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 282,123 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 282,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,989.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,615,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,953,705.80. This trade represents a 0.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 106,617 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $795,362.82.

On Monday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 279,479 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,082,118.55.

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 69,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $533,350.35.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 350,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 355,173 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $2,795,211.51.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 185,716 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,728.12.

On Monday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,924 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $757,493.52.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,123,186.72.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $537,796.92.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $702,057.60.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.