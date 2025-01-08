bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.81 and traded as low as $8.89. bluebird bio shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 320,270 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLUE. Bank of America cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 273.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 184,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 166,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in bluebird bio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 237,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
