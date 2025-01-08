Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,385,000 after buying an additional 718,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,584,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,607,000 after acquiring an additional 480,729 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,922,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,195,000 after acquiring an additional 360,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,018,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.