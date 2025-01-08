Brian Sharples Sells 500 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,310.21. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $98,885.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $195.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.43 and a twelve month high of $211.11.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

