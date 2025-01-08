Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 1,500 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.89.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 61,458 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

