BT Group (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.94 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 148.02 ($1.85). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.82), with a volume of 13,261,479 shares traded.

BT Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,612.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £47,600 ($59,381.24). 43.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BT Group is the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers – over 650 communication providers across the UK.

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

