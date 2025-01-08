Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.1% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

