Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18. Camtek has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

