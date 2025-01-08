Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Avation (LON:AVAP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Avation (LON:AVAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.56) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avation from GBX 280 ($3.49) to GBX 255 ($3.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Avation alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAP

Avation Price Performance

Avation Increases Dividend

Shares of LON AVAP opened at GBX 154.50 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.51 million, a PE ratio of 735.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. Avation has a 1-year low of GBX 102.80 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 192 ($2.40). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Avation’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Avation’s dividend payout ratio is 3,809.52%.

Insider Activity at Avation

In related news, insider Stephen Fisher acquired 115 shares of Avation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £156 ($194.61) per share, with a total value of £17,940 ($22,380.24). 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.