Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Outperform Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) in a report published on Tuesday morning

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$171.07.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.9 %

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$149.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$151.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$156.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.72 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director David Lund Freeman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$152.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,572.80. Also, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,741 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.82, for a total transaction of C$865,844.99. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,958. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

