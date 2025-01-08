Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe Sells 7,500 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.37, for a total transaction of C$347,775.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

CNQ stock opened at C$47.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$40.02 and a 52 week high of C$56.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Gerdes Energy Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.94.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

