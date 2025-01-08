Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.71 and traded as low as C$15.23. Canfor shares last traded at C$15.32, with a volume of 185,470 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CFP shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Canfor

Canfor Stock Performance

Canfor Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.