Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and traded as high as $11.00. Capcom shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 35,978 shares changing hands.

Capcom Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

