Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) vs. Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Critical Survey

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Clean Energy Carriers 25.79% 9.72% 3.24% Dorian LPG 47.87% 23.75% 13.48%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Dorian LPG pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dorian LPG pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dorian LPG is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Dorian LPG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50 Dorian LPG 0 0 2 0 3.00

Capital Clean Energy Carriers currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.92%. Dorian LPG has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.30%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Capital Clean Energy Carriers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Dorian LPG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Clean Energy Carriers $447.31 million 2.29 $47.21 million $1.30 14.23 Dorian LPG $501.24 million 2.13 $307.45 million $5.90 4.23

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Clean Energy Carriers. Dorian LPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Clean Energy Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Capital Clean Energy Carriers on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

