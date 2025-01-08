Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $229.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $181.64 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $198.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

