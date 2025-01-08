Carl M. Eschenbach Sells 6,250 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,931.92. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $249.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.36.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 4,766.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 177.4% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

