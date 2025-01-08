Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $174.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $203.00.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

CBOE opened at $190.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

