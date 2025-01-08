Cedric Pech Sells 287 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
MongoDB Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of MDB stock opened at $245.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.11 and its 200 day moving average is $269.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 1.25. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush upgraded MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MongoDB from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.14.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
