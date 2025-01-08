Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.33.

CG opened at C$8.33 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

