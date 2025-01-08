Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of research firms have commented on CENT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 748.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,681,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $47.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $669.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.83 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

