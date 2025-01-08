Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CENTA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

CENTA stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 161.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 75,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,304,000 after acquiring an additional 68,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

