Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 196.17 ($2.45) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.25). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 182.30 ($2.27), with a volume of 526,526 shares changing hands.

Ceres Power Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of £349.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -859.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Ceres Power

In other news, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830 ($62,163.17). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell and electrochemical technology in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's technology includes Ceres Power, a solid oxide fuel cell technology used for distributed power generation, commercial power, and marine and motive power sectors; and Ceres Hydrogen, a solid oxide electrolyser cell SOEC technology to produce green hydrogen.

