Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -3.27%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

