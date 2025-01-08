Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.86 and traded as high as $11.14. Children’s Place shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 273,658 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $137.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.59). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 4,732.98% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 42.3% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

