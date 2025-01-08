Citigroup (NYSE:C) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of C stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,139.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

