Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.10) to GBX 1,090 ($13.60) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.60) to GBX 1,350 ($16.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,918 ($48.88).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGE

The Sage Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

LON SGE opened at GBX 1,304 ($16.27) on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 954.20 ($11.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,328.50 ($16.57). The company has a market capitalization of £12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,015.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,197.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,091.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 7,692.31%.

Insider Activity

In other The Sage Group news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 27,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($16.34), for a total transaction of £364,756.40 ($455,035.43). Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.