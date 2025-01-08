Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

