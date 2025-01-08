Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $559.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

