Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells $13,384,683.20 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 141.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 283.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

