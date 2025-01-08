Corero Network Security’s (CNS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 24 ($0.30) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 23.50 ($0.29) price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Corero Network Security Stock Down 1.6 %

Corero Network Security Company Profile

LON:CNS opened at GBX 18.79 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £96.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.09. Corero Network Security has a 52-week low of GBX 7.55 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 29.30 ($0.37).

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

