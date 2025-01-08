Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

CCAP has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $697.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

