Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.97 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 158 ($1.97). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 161.10 ($2.01), with a volume of 619,071 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRST. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.49) to GBX 215 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £408.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,593.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.97.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

